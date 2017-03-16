

Olivia Baessler might still be learning how to walk, but the 15-month-old is already a trailblazer after becoming the first person in Canada to receive magnet surgery.

The Brandon, Man. toddler was born six weeks premature with her esophagus connected to her lung airways, a condition that required urgent surgery.

“It’s a rare disease,” Dr. Richard Keijzer, a pediatric surgeon and scientist at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba told CTV Winnipeg. “As a group here in Winnipeg, we see about three to five patients a year."

Because of Olivia’s young age, the surgery was done in stages. But a few months later, the new connection had become completely blocked, requiring a further procedure.

"If she was to have this surgery again, it would have been another invasive surgery,” Olivia’s mother, Crystal Malchuk, told CTV Winnipeg. “And the first time, she didn't handle it so well."

But Dr. Keijzer had another idea: a new, less invasive procedure pioneered in the United States that uses two catheters and powerful magnets to make a new connection. There was only one small problem, Dr. Keijzer says: it had never been done in Canada.

The procedure, which has only been performed about a dozen times in the U.S., was done just before Christmas in Manitoba, after necessary approvals were granted.

"After the connection was established, she was able to go home two days later,” Dr. Keijzer said.

Although Olivia was a first, Dr. Keijzer says that she won’t be the last Canadian to receive this ground-breaking treatment.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” Malchuk added. “It was sad she got so sick again, but it was the reason the surgery got brought to Canada."

Since the procedure, Malchuk says her daughter has been doing very well.

“She's happy and lively and smiles 24 hours a day.”

