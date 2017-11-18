

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Winnipeg hospital is conducting a review after a woman died less than a week after giving birth.

Chelean Eaton died on Nov. 6, days after the birth of her son Damien at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

The 25-year-old also leaves behind two daughters, along with a mother who is searching for answers.

Cynthia Eaton says her daughter developed bacterial meningitis and was given four antibiotics, but none of them worked.

“It’s not fair, what happened to her,” Eaton said, while fighting through tears. “She was healthy when she went in.”

Eaton says that Chelean’s catheters were removed right away after the births of her other two children, but in this case the catheter wasn’t removed until about 28 hours after the birth, when Eaton says she pointed it out to nursing staff.

Eaton says she believes this delay may be connected to her daughter’s death.

An epidural refers to injecting anesthetic through a catheter into the space around the spinal cord, which reduces pain in the lower part of the body. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has previously noted some cases of meningitis after epidurals.

A spokesperson for the hospital told CTV Winnipeg that they are reviewing the situation, which has been labelled a “critical incident.” Family and caregivers will be interviewed and standards of practice will be assessed, according to the spokesperson.

“We are deeply saddened about what happened and are committed to learning from and improving how we provide care,” the hospital spokesperson said. “We are very sorry for the family’s loss, and extend our sincere condolences to them and their loved ones during this difficult time.”

Eaton says she is considering a lawsuit. In the meantime, she continues to grieve the loss of her only child.

“She was a Christmas baby so it’s going to be hard this year,” Eaton said. “I’m trying to keep a routine,” she added. “We’re going to go to the Santa Claus Parade -- do all the things we normally do.”

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell