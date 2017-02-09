

CTVNews.ca Staff





Loblaw Co. has expanded a recall of PC Organics brand baby food due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, a manufacturing error resulted in excess water in the products, which could support the growth of Clostridium Botulinum.

The original recall was issued on Feb. 3 following a consumer complaint.

The 32 varieties of strained baby food were sold at a number of locations, up to and including February 8, 2017:

Ontario : Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores

: Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores Atlantic : Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Cash&Carry, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores

: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Cash&Carry, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores Québec : Club entrepôt, Maxi, Maxi & Cie, Presto, Provigo, Provigo le Marché, AXEP, Pharmaprix, and Intermarché

: Club entrepôt, Maxi, Maxi & Cie, Presto, Provigo, Provigo le Marché, AXEP, Pharmaprix, and Intermarché West: Extra Foods, Loblaws City Market, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores

The contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness.

The CFIA is advising consumers with recalled packages to either throw them out or return them to the store. They also recommend seeking medical advice if you think you or a loved one may have gotten sick from consuming the product.

Food contaminated with the Clostridium botulinum toxin may cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. Severe cases of the illness can lead to death.

The CFIA says illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of the products have been reported. The agency is verifying that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.