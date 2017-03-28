

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Health Canada has issued a warning about a skin cream for babies and children that it says could pose "serious health risks."

The federal agency says PureCare Herbal Cream, which is promoted as a natural treatment for eczema and psoriasis in children and babies, contains a prescription steroid (clobetasol propionate) and another ingredient (phenoxylethanol) that are not declared on the label.

Health Canada says these ingredients may cause skin irritation, dehydration or increased blood pressure.

The agency says PureCare Herbal Cream was sold online at www.purecareskin.com and through an in-person distribution network.

The product has been sold with two different labels. The current label states the product is "for extremely dry skin" and the previous label says it is an "Herbal Cream for Eczema, Psoriasis & Dry Skin."

Health Canada advises consumers to stop using this product and to check with a health care professional if they have used it and have health concerns.

Clobetasol propionate is described as a super-high potency topical steroidal prescription drug used to treat inflammatory conditions. It should be used only under medical supervision. Side effects include skin irritation, weakening or degeneration.

The agency says phenoxylethanol can cause difficulty breathing, vomiting and diarrhea if ingested.

Health Canada says PureCare Herbal Cream Ltd. has stopped selling the product and is asking the company recall it from the market.