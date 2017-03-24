

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Chef Destinations, Frankly Fresh Salads and Fresh St. branded guacamole over listeria concerns.

The recalled products are:

Chef Destinations: 300g containers of guacamole. UPC: 7 76525 90905 9

Frankly Fresh Salads: 300g containers of guacamole. UPC: 7 76525 90955 4

Fresh St.: 300g containers of guacamole. UPC: 7 76525 90934 9

All the products have a best before date of March 22, 2017.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products have been sold in British Columbia and there's a chance they were sold across the country as well.

Food contaminated with listeria may not look spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, a severe headache and neck stiffness.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.