

CTVNews.ca Staff





A ground meat recall that began with products sold at several Longo’s locations in the Greater Toronto Area has expanded to include several other GTA retailers, including Foodland and Coppa’s Fresh Market.

According to a statement by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) , several ground beef, pork and veal products sold in southern Ontario are being recalled due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

A full list of recalled products and the locations where they were sold can be found here. All were packaged between March 24 and April 16.

Several more Longo's brand products are also being recalled, including ground meat, burgers, meatballs and stuffed peppers.

The full list of those products can be found here. All have Best Before dates from 17 MR 27 to 17 MA 11.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased affected products should check with their retailer, the CFIA recommends. Consumers should not consume the recalled products. They should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to the recalled products.

The recall was triggered by a recall of fresh veal by Newmarket Meat Packers Limited. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms typically appear within one to 10 days after exposure to E. coli bacteria. They can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Severe cases can lead to hospitalization or death.