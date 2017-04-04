

CTVNews.ca Staff





All of Canada is now under a recall warning for a batch of Robin Hood all-purpose flour that may be contaminated with E. coli.

At least 25 cases of E. coli have been linked to the product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the affected flour comes in 10-kilogram bags with a best-before date of April 17, 2018 and was sold across Canada.

The CFIA says the recall was expanded after a food safety investigation.

The original recall only included products in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The CFIA says consumers should return products with lot codes containing BB/MA 2018 AL 17 and 6 291 548 and a UPC of 0 59000 01652 8.

No deaths have been reported. Most of those who became ill are men, with an average age of 24.

The CFIA said food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.