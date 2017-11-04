

CTVNews.ca Staff





Concerns over possible Listeria have forced a large recall of a flaked salmon product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a the recall on Friday for True North Seafood Co.'s Toppers Smoked Salmon flakes seasoned with lemon and dill due to fears of bacterial contamination.

The flakes have been distributed in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario but could be found across the country, the agency says. The recall includes all best before dates up to and including Nov. 17. 2017.

Anyone who has purchased the product should either throw it in the garbage or return it to where they bought it, the CFIA says.

Listeria symptoms include fever, aching muscles and sometimes nausea or diarrhea. There can be further complications if it spreads into the nervous system.

Pregnant women and the elderly are particularly at risk.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth,” the agency states in the recall.

“In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

True North Seafood is based along the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick, and produces a wide variety of seafood products.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the product.

With files from the Canadian Press