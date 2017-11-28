

CTVNews.ca Staff





A clinical trial led by doctors and researchers in Alberta has found that fecal transplants delivered orally by capsule may be just as effective as transplants done by colonoscopy in treating C. difficile infections.

The findings, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that capsules containing frozen donor bacteria were 96 per cent effective in treating C. difficile, a bacterial infection that can cause diarrhea and, in serious cases, life-threatening inflammation of the colon.

The patients who received the capsule treatment had the same success rate as those receiving fecal transplant by colonoscopy.

C. difficile infections are common among older people in hospitals or nursing homes, and they sometimes don’t respond to antibiotic treatments.

However, doctors have reported great success rates when treating C. difficile patients with fecal microbiota transplants, or FMTs. The process involves transplanting the stool of healthy patients into the intestines of patients with hard-to-treat infections, like C. diff. The fecal transplants work by re-introducing healthy gut bacteria into the patient’s system.

The Alberta researchers say FMTs delivered by capsule could revolutionize the treatment of C. diff patients and other intestinal infections.

“This will transform the way people think about how we deliver fecal microbiota transplant,” Dr. Dina Kao, the study’s lead author, and an Alberta Health Services gastroenterologist, said in a news release.

“Capsules have numerous advantages over colonoscopy. They are non-invasive, they’re less expensive, they don’t have any of the risks associated with sedation and they can be administered in a doctor’s office,” she said.

Dr. Kao said the FMT capsules would likely save the health system a minimum of $1,000 per patient.

The clinical trial divided 116 patients with recurrent C. difficile infections into two groups. One group received the capsule treatment, while the other received stool transplants by colonoscopy.

More patients who took the capsules rated their experience as “not at all unpleasant,” the study says.