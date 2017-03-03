A group of terminally ill patients and their loved ones is calling for new legislation to allow those with life-threatening illnesses the right to access experimental, unapproved treatments. They say the legislation should be called the Right To Try Act.

But at least one ethicist has concerns about the movement.

The advocates behind Right to Try Canada want a law to give people with terminal illnesses the right to try last-hope drugs that are still in the development phase.

The group argues that since most of these individuals would be legally entitled to a doctor-assisted death, they should also be permitted to take the risk of an experimental drug.

But ethicist Sally Bean from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre tells CTV’s Your Morning that she is concerned the Right To Try (R2T) movement is creating the impression that Canadian patients don’t already have the right to try experimental drugs.

In fact they do, through Health Canada’s Special Access Programme, which grants permission to physicians to administer certain unauthorized drugs to patients who have already tried all currently approved treatments.

Bean explains that if a physician is willing to prescribe an unapproved treatment, they can make an application to the Special Access Programme, which would then decide whether to authorize the application based on its own criteria.

If approved, a request would then be sent to the drug manufacturer to determine if they are willing to sell the drug so that it can be administered by the physician.

But R2T advocates say the SAP process is too cumbersome, forcing patients and physicians to jump through too many hoops to access drugs. As well, they say that the SAP allows access only to medications and devices, not other “unusual” treatments, such as stem cell therapies.

“The Right To Try movement is really trying to streamline access,” Bean says.

“…With the Right To Try law, it would essentially cut out the SAP authorization. So you would just have the physician willing to prescribe it and the manufacturer willing to sell it.”

But Bean points out that the SAP process is already “quite expeditious.” She says an SAP application can often be processed within 24 hours of a physician submitting one, though it make take the program longer to review the evidence for newer drugs that are just beginning to be tested.

Bean says the longest delay in accessing experimental drugs usually lies in waiting for the drug to arrive from the manufacturer. That can take some time if, for example, the drug is currently only manufactured and available in Japan.

She says there are also concerns that circumnavigating the SAP would expose patients to medications or treatments that haven’t been properly tested for safety.

SAP authorities say they try to strike a balance between risks and potential benefits of an unapproved treatment. They look at all the product information provided by the manufacturer, the stage of the drug’s development, as well as the level of evidence about its use for a condition.

Bean worries that circumventing that process could put patients at risk.

“There is a concern that some people in very dire circumstances might take risks they wouldn’t otherwise normally take and might make choices that might negatively affect their health and limit what further time they have left,” she says.

She adds that most physicians generally support their terminally ill patients who are interested in trying experimental treatments, as long as the treatment seems reasonable and there is at least a little bit of evidence that it might help.

Since patients have concerns about the SAP, Bean says the solution could lie in improving the current program and encouraging administrators to engage in more patient engagement, to better understand their concerns about the program’s barriers.

“It sounds like both sides could probably listen to one another a little more,” she said.