

The Canadian Press





MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Alberta Health Services is postponing another 11 elective surgeries in Medicine Hat, Alta., over water quality concerns, adding to 95 other postponements this week.

AHS says the ability to sterilize medical devices at the hospital has been impacted by the water quality concerns.

It says delaying the elective surgeries will allow the hospital to maintain its supply of devices for emergency surgeries.

AHS is apologizing for the postponements, which are "inconvenient and potentially stressful for the affected patients."

Those patients will be contacted again by their surgeon's office to reschedule procedures as soon as possible.

AHS is investigating the root cause of the water problems.

"We are not yet able to anticipate the duration of impact on elective surgeries or procedures beyond tomorrow. We do know that there has been no impact on inpatient, urgent and emergency care, and water serving patients and staff is safe."