

CTVNews.ca Staff





Love eating sushi? Better drop the chopsticks while you read this.

Doctors in Portugal have published a report in the British Medical Journal Case Reports, warning about the growing hazard of eating raw or undercooked fish after treating a 32-year-old man who was infected by a parasite after eating sushi.

When doctors treated the man for the first time, he had already been suffering from severe gut pain, fever and was vomiting for a week. He was given a blood test, which indicated mild inflammation. He was also experiencing tenderness in the region below his ribs, the report said.

When the man revealed that he had recently eaten sushi, doctors suspected he may have contracted anisakiasis, a condition that can be brought on by eating raw seafood and fish.

Doctors performed an endoscopy, which showed the larva of a “worm-like” parasite that was attached to the man’s swollen gut lining.

The larva was removed with a special net device and identified as anisakis, a parasitic worm that lives in fish and aquatic animals and leads to the condition anisakiasis.

The man’s symptoms cleared up after the larva was removed.

Similar cases have been reported in Japan, the authors said, where a diet of raw fish and seafood is very common.

“However, it has been increasingly recognised in Western countries,” they wrote.

The physicians are advising medical professionals to keep the condition in mind when attempting to treat patients who have recently eaten raw or undercooked fish and are experiencing pain, nausea, vomiting, bowel obstruction or bleeding.

Last year, Calgary researchers released a report about a man who was stricken by the tiny parasitic worms in his stomach after consuming Canadian store-bought salmon.

The researchers in that case said at the time that raw fish prepared at home can contain anisakis and other dangerous parasites because the fish may not have been frozen beforehand – a process typically rendered in sushi restaurants that kills the larvae.

Several provinces in Canada have regulations that ensure that raw fish is frozen before being served at restaurants.