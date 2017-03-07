

Nick Wells, CTVNews.ca





A decommissioned Montreal hospital is helping patients one last time, by sending its equipment to developing countries to boost medical aid.

The Royal Victoria Hospital opened in 1893 and was then considered the best on the continent. The hospital served patients until its closure in April 2015.

But when the hospital moved to a new site, administrators were handed a $300 million budget for state-of-the-art equipment. That left the old hospital full of medical equipment and supplies, ranging from unused needles to stretchers.

"Every single room had medical equipment in them," said Pierre-Etienne Fortier, with the McGill University Health Centre which consists of three amalgamated hospitals.

As part of its decommission, 70 per cent of aging equipment at the former hospital site was given or sold to other hospitals in Quebec. But staff had a different idea for the remaining goods.

They liaised with consular officials to arrange shipments to Honduras and Cameroon, where a lack of access to care has contributed to a rise in the number of deaths of children under the age of five.

"Some of the equipment here, we take it for granted," said Fortier. "We say 'Oh, they don't need that,' and they actually need it because they have nothing."

Out of the 50 wards in the old hospital, only one has equipment left in it. It will be donated to countries in need.

With a report from CTV News' Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin