

Misha Gajewski, CTVNews.ca





A “precautionary recall” has been issued in the U.S. for a number of Organic Marketside Spring Mix salads, after a dead bat was found in a packaged salad sold at a Florida Walmart.

Two people in Florida reportedly ate some of the salad before finding the bat.

The bat was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be tested for diseases.

The CDC said in a statement that the “deteriorated condition” of the bat made it impossible to definitely say if the bat had rabies. However, they added that getting rabies by eating a rabid animal is “extremely uncommon”.

The two people who ate the salad were told to begin a “post-exposure rabies treatment”.

According to the CDC, neither has exhibited signs of rabies and both reported they were in good health.

The salad recall was issued Saturday by Fresh Express, the producer and distributor of the packaged salads.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all salads manufactured in the same production run are being recalled,” the company said in a statement.

The salads were sold only in Walmart stores located in the southeastern parts of the U.S.

Walmart said it has removed the product from store shelves.

Fresh Express is also offering a full refund.

Recalled Product Details

Organic Marketside Spring Mix - 5 oz. clear container

Production Code of G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14 2017, located on the top label

UPC Code of 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container next to the bar code