

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian Blood Services says it has a “critical need” for donors to replenish its inventory.

The agency is supposed to have enough units of blood to meet its needs for a period of five to eight days, but director of donor relations, Michael Betel, says current supplies are much lower.

“We have between two and three days of O negative, the universal donor,” Betel told CTV News Channel on Monday. “But we need donors to come in for all blood types.”

In a statement, the organization called for 150,000 donations across Canada by July 1 to ensure there’s enough blood to meet patient’s needs throughout the summer.

“We are not on track for that right now,” he said.

Betel also urged Canadians to think of the everyday patients who require blood, not just the emergency cases.

For example, car crash patients might need the equivalent of approximately 50 donations, while patients with leukemia need the equivalent of eight donations a week.

“It’s not just about the units and the targets. It’s about people and making sure there’s enough blood for patients every day,” Betel said, sharing the story of Michael Leyva from Kitchener, Ont. who needed three blood transfusions to fight a life-threatening infection when he was just two weeks old. Leyva has just celebrated his fourth birthday.

Canadian Blood Services is now promoting its National Blood Donor Week, which runs in 14 different communities from June 11 to 17.

During National Blood Donor Week, as well as during the summer long weekends, Canadian Blood Services are also offering Canada 150 collector pins to anyone who visits a blood donation clinic.

“Whatever it takes we want people to come in right now,” Betel added.

For more information about donating, visit the website blood.ca