

CTVNews.ca Staff





Costco has pulled Pekkle infant sleepwear from its Canadian stores.

The move follows three reports of the metal snaps detaching.

On Monday the Montreal-based company that owns the clothing line issued a statement voluntarily recalling all Pekkle baby sleepers manufactured between April 29, 2016 and April 14, 2017.

According to the statement, the fabric around the snap could become fatigued, causing the snap to detach, which could pose a potential scratching and choking hazard.

To date, there has been one report of a child’s skin being scratched but there have been no reports of a choking incident.

Pekkle advised people should “immediately stop using the product and return it to your nearest Costco Wholesale location for a full refund.”

The company has also opened an investigation with Health Canada to determine the cause of the malfunction and find a solution as soon as possible.

“The quality of its products and the safety of Costco Members has always been and remains the company’s top priority,” it said.

Health Canada has not issued a formal recall relating to any of the Pekkle sleepwear.