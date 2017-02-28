Yet another study has found that colorectal cancer incidence rates are rising among young and middle-aged adults -- two age groups that don’t currently undergo regular screening for the potentially fatal disease.

The study, led by the American Cancer Society, found that younger adults born in 1990 have double the risk of developing colon cancer as those born around 1950. They also have quadruple the risk of rectal cancer.

Several studies in recent years, including some performed in Canada, have suggested that colorectal cancer rates are on the rise in young and middle-aged adults, with rectal cancer rates increasing particularly fast.

And while the majority of rectal cancer diagnoses are still in patients over age 55, three in 10 diagnoses are in patients younger than 55.

Rebecca Siegel, a public health researcher with the American Cancer Society who led the study, says the finding that the colorectal cancer risk for millennials has risen is sobering.

“Trends in young people are a bellwether for the future disease burden," said Siegel in a statement.

She said the findings suggest that doctors and the public need to be made aware about the increased rates, “to help reduce delays in diagnosis, which are so prevalent in young people.”

She added that public education campaigns are also needed to encourage healthier eating and more active lifestyles, “to try to reverse this trend."

The risk for colorectal cancer increases with age, but several lifestyle factors have been linked to the disease, including eating a diet high in red and processed meats, a lack of dietary fibre, a lack of physical exercise, obesity, alcohol, and smoking.

Overall, colorectal incidence rates have been declining in the United States and Canada for decades, with most of the drops driven by increased cancer screening.

Recently though, studies have reported increasing colorectal cancer incidence in adults under age 50, for whom screening is not generally recommended.

The study, which appears in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, found that colon cancer incidence rates increased by one to two per cent a year from the mid-1980s through 2013 in adults aged 20 to 39. In adults 40 to 54, rates increased by 0.5 to one per cent per a year from the mid-1990s through 2013.

Rectal cancer rates in adults who are 55 and older have generally been declining for at least 40 years. But among younger adults, rectal cancer rates have been increasing even faster than colon cancer rates.

They rose about three per cent per year from 1974 to 2013 in adults aged 20 to 29 and from 1980 to 2013 in adults aged 30 to 39. In adults aged 40 to 54, rectal cancer rates increased by two per cent per year from the 1990s to 2013.

Given the numbers, the authors suggest that it may be time to reconsider the age at which to begin colorectal cancer screening for people at average risk.