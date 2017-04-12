

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dr. Mark Wainberg, a celebrated Canadian scientist known internationally for his ground-breaking research on HIV/AIDS, has died after an incident swimming in southern Florida.

CTV News has confirmed that Wainberg was with family in a Miami suburb on Monday when he had trouble swimming.

According to the Bal Harbour Police Department, Wainberg’s son noticed that his father was missing and swam into the ocean and brought him back to shore.

Emergency responders performed CPR on Wainberg while he was rushed to hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.

Police officials could not confirm if Wainberg drowned or if he died from another medical condition.

Wainberg is likely best known for his part in discovering an anti-viral drug called 3TC, also known as Epivir and Lamivudine, at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in 1989. The drug is used alongside other medications to treat infections caused by HIV.

Wainberg lived in Montreal and was considered a trailblazer in the field of HIV/AIDS. At the time of his death, he was the head of AIDS research at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital and the McGill University AIDS Centre. He also served as president of the International AIDS Society from 1998 to 2000.

Wainberg is also known for advocating to change a controversial policy in Canada that barred all gay men from donating blood. In a 2010 article published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, Wainberg and his co-authors suggested the policy should be modified to allow gay men in long-term, monogamous relationships to donate blood.

In 2001, Wainberg made an officer of the Order of Canada for his lifelong dedication to the field of HIV/AIDS research.

According to his profile on the Jewish General Hospital, Wainberg’s research focus at the time of his death was on finding “novel concepts” to prevent HIV infection in developing countries.

