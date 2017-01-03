

CTVNews.ca Staff





A two-year-old Utah boy stepped up to help his twin brother, who was trapped under a toppled dresser in a terrifying video that the boys’ parents want to serve as a warning to people to secure their furniture.

The incident was caught on a camera installed in a bedroom, where the boys were playing in matching pyjamas.

Video from the nanny camera was posted to YouTube Monday by Kayli Shoff, who is the mother of Brock and Bowdy. The video shows the twins climbing on the dresser drawers in their bedroom. When it tips over onto Brock, his brother Bowdy tries unsuccessfully to lift the dresser.

When he is unsuccessful at lifting the dresser, Bowdy then pushes it, managing to free his brother. The boys’ parents told local news station KUTV that when they came to check on them, the dresser was down but neither boy was hurt.

It wasn’t until they looked at the footage that they saw what happened. According to the report, Kayli Shoff said she didn’t hear the dresser falling.



I've been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are... Posted by Ricky Shoff on Sunday, January 1, 2017

The parents told KUTV they have since secured the dresser to the wall.

On their website, Health Canada warns parents of the dangers of television, furniture and appliance tip-overs, which can cause serious head and internal injuries. The agency suggests buying only furniture that meets safety standards and attaching it to the wall.

In a Facebook post, the boys’ father wrote that his son was unharmed and that he was sharing the video to raise awareness about the dangers of unsecured dressers.

Yehuda Franklin, owner of Toronto safety store Baby Proofers, thinks the eye-opening video starkly highlights the danger of furniture tipping over and causing injury.

“The reality really hits when you see it,” Franklin said. “I don’t think I’m aware of anyone catching that on camera before.”

Franklin says there are three main areas he focuses on when baby-proofing a home:

• Hardware-mounted gates at the top of the stairs

• Locked kitchen cupboards and drawers

• Furniture is securely attached to a wall

Franklin said he tests furniture, such as a dresser, by holding it from the top and pulling out each drawer starting at the bottom.

“Sometimes it can look like a very sturdy piece of furniture by the time you get to the top drawer, you can feel that it wants to tip over on its own without any help,” Franklin said.

He added that, many times, just moderate pressure on a piece of furniture from something 20-30 lbs. in size -- “typically a small child’s weight” -- is enough to make it tip over. He also warned about the potential hazards of tall, shallow bookcases that can easily tip over too, particularly if they’re placed on uneven flooring.

Franklin also warns parents to “never, ever” block staircases with pressure gates, which use friction between two walls to stay in place. Instead, he recommends installing gates at the top of staircases, by mounting the barrier directly to the wall with hardware.