

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young B.C. woman with a rare and painful skin disorder has had her support hours and funding reinstated this week, six months after the hours were originally cut.

“It’s just surreal,” she told CTV Vancouver. “It’s been so long that we were without this funding.”

Kourtney Kujawa of Abbotsford, B.C. suffers from a rare and painful genetic disorder called epidermolysis bullosa, a condition that cause her skin to blister and fall off.

Kujawa was receiving 267 hours of monthly help to deal with the disorder but last fall, when she turned 19, Kujawa lost 100 hours of support after her care was transferred from the Ministry of Children and Family Development to Fraser Health.

The cut meant her parents, both trying to balance full-time jobs, had to take on the four-hour job of bandaging her body.

But this week, after her story made headlines, Kujawa learned her care was reinstated and even increased. She will now be receiving 288 hours of support along with increased funding to make up for the six months that her care was cut.

“Just remember there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Kujawa. “There’s always good that comes out of bad things.”

In a statement sent to CTV News in March, Fraser Health defended its decision to cut Kujawa’s funding and support hours by saying that she was receiving the maximum amount of support for her current needs under B.C.'s Choices in Supports for Independent Living’s guidelines.

After the reassessment however, spokesperson Tasleem Juma said that health authority gained new information.

“Through this reassessment we gained information that allowed us to recognize that her care needs were higher,” Juma said. “That’s why we moved to increase the funding.”

Some health care advocates say this case demonstrates issues youth with disabilities face when they reach adulthood because the care they received when they were younger becomes fragmented to different areas of government as they reach adulthood.

The Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders says that can lead to patients finding it difficult to receive the adequate help they need.

As for Kujawa, with her increased support hours, she is about to start at the University of Fraser Valley in the summer. She hopes to one day become a counsellor to help others overcome difficult obstacles.

“I'm really excited. I'll be able to go to school in the summer. I'm taking two courses at UFV.”

In addition to going to school, Kujawa has also been offered work assisting others with disabilities and advocating for people in similar situations.