Canada-wide recall for iogo yogurt products over possible pieces of plastic
The iögo nanö Banana Drinkable Yogurt is seen here.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 10:59PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 8:17AM EDT
A popular brand of drinkable yogurt is being recalled across Canada over concerns about the possible presence of pieces of plastic.
The recall, announced Thursday, includes several iogo products sold in one-litre bottles and six-packs of smaller, 93-milliltre bottles.
Ultima Foods launched the recall over “the potential presence of pieces of plastic,” according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The government agency has launched its own food safety investigation.
No one has reported an injury associated with the recalled yogurt products, the CFIA said.
The affected products include:
- iögo nanö Raspberry Drinkable Yogurt, sold in a six-pack of 93 ml bottles
- iögo nanö Vanilla Drinkable Yogurt, sold in a six-pack of 93 ml bottles
- iögo nanö Banana Drinkable Yogurt, sold in a six-pack of 93 ml bottles
- iögo Smoothie Mango Yogurt Based Drink, sold in a 1L bottle
- iögo Smoothie Strawberry-Raspberry Yogurt Based Drink, sold in a 1L bottle
- iögo Protein Strawberry Protein Yogurt Based Drink, sold in a 1L bottle
Product codes for the affected items can be found here.
Anyone who has a recalled product at home is urged to throw the item out or return it to the store where it was purchased.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Health News
- U.S. Zika birth defects similar to other countries
- Study finds flu shot may not be as effective for obese adults
- Melanoma patients who remove lymph nodes don't live longer: study
- Study finds link between domestic violence and some sporting events
- 'Butterfly Boy' heads home after months in U.S. hospital