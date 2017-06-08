

CTVNews.ca Staff





A popular brand of drinkable yogurt is being recalled across Canada over concerns about the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

The recall, announced Thursday, includes several iogo products sold in one-litre bottles and six-packs of smaller, 93-milliltre bottles.

Ultima Foods launched the recall over “the potential presence of pieces of plastic,” according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The government agency has launched its own food safety investigation.

No one has reported an injury associated with the recalled yogurt products, the CFIA said.

The affected products include:

iögo nanö Raspberry Drinkable Yogurt, sold in a six-pack of 93 ml bottles

iögo nanö Vanilla Drinkable Yogurt, sold in a six-pack of 93 ml bottles

iögo nanö Banana Drinkable Yogurt, sold in a six-pack of 93 ml bottles

iögo Smoothie Mango Yogurt Based Drink, sold in a 1L bottle

iögo Smoothie Strawberry-Raspberry Yogurt Based Drink, sold in a 1L bottle

iögo Protein Strawberry Protein Yogurt Based Drink, sold in a 1L bottle

Product codes for the affected items can be found here.

Anyone who has a recalled product at home is urged to throw the item out or return it to the store where it was purchased.