

CTVNews.ca Staff





For Jonathan Pitre, it’s finally time to head home.

The Ottawa-area child, known as the “Butterfly Boy” because of a rare skin disease that leaves him with blistering sores all over his body, was discharged from a Minneapolis hospital Thursday.

Pitre underwent a potentially life-changing stem cell transfusion from his mother, Tina Boileau, in April. He’d been under doctor’s watch ever since.

Boileau tweeted a thank-you message to the U.S. hospital Thursday, adding, “We are moving on to bigger and better things.”

Bye bye Unit 4,we are out of here!Thx for all of the care & attention these past months.We are moving on to bigger and better things! ���� pic.twitter.com/x8LCpSb9ea — Tina Boileau (@BoileauTina) June 8, 2017

Pitre was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), an incurable genetic disorder that causes him to continuously break out in painful blisters. The stem cell treatment aimed to allow him to grow his mother’s own cells.

The child’s condition has steadily improved since the complicated procedure, which involved intense chemotherapy, radiation and a second attempt at the transfusion. His mother wrote on Facebook that he’s excited to return home to Russell, Ont.

"Through this roller coaster ride, he has never given up and has been determined to get healthier and back home to take his dog Gibson for a walk without his wheelchair," Boileau wrote.

"He has been doing physical therapy every day in order to reach his goal."

Pitre’s story is well-known in the Ottawa region, and local media has closely followed his medical journey and praised his positive attitude.