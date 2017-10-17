Appeals court tosses US$72 million award in talcum powder case
Talcum powder made by Johnson & Johnson. (file photo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 1:01PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 1:03PM EDT
ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri appeals court has thrown out a $72 million award to a woman who claimed talcum powder made by Johnson & Johnson contributed to her ovarian cancer.
The Missouri Eastern District court ruled Tuesday that Missouri was not the proper jurisdiction for a lawsuit filed by 62-year-old Jacqueline Fox, of Birmingham, Alabama, who died in 2015 of ovarian cancer.
That 2006 award was the first award in several cases that claimed talcum powder contributed to cancer. About 65 people joined Fox's lawsuit but only two were from Missouri.
In its ruling, the court cited a June decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that said there must be a connection between the plaintiff's claims and the state where a lawsuit is filed.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Researchers find link between lack of sleep and gestational diabetes
- Certain farm-raised oysters recalled over biotoxin, CFIA says
- Rural B.C. needs injectable treatment in OD crisis fight, pharmacists say
- Hundreds may have been exposed to tuberculosis at Alberta seniors facility
- University of Saskatchewan opens respiratory health research centre