A Calgary doctor says the melting snow outside could to blame for allergic reactions such as runny noses and red eyes at this time of year.

“It’s called snow mould but it grows below the snow,” says Dr. Sakina Raj, who’s noticed a rush of people coming to her clinic in recent days suffering from allergy symptoms such as red eyes, runny noses and breathing problems.

Dr. Raj attributes the rise in allergic symptoms to snow mould, which is a type of fungus that grows underneath ice and damages leaves and grass during the winter months.

A quick snow melt in March and April typically exposes the spores, and they can easily spread.

Raj is trying to raise awareness about snow mould so that those prone to allergies can take preventative measures in the springtime.

“People don’t know about snow mould and they’re not prepared,” she said in an interview with CTV Calgary.

Calgary resident Darryl McCoy says his allergies typically act up around this time of year. “I find that once the snow melts it’s about a week or two right afterwards,” McCoy told CTV Calgary.

Last year, McCoy said he had to take off three days of work due to his severe allergy symptoms. One thing allergy sufferers like McCoy should avoid right after a snow melt is yard work, which can agitate snow mould, causing more exposure. If it can’t be avoided, Raj suggests wearing an allergy mask when raking the lawn.

McCoy finds flushing his nose with saline solution can help. Dr. Raj agrees that a sinus flush is a good idea for allergy sufferers looking to avoid taking antihistamines. She also suggests homeowners change their furnace filters regularly, and keep windows closed to keep out spores.

