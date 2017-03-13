

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta is taking steps to prevent donors from selling their blood and plasma for a profit.

The changes are included in the Voluntary Blood Donations Act, introduced Monday in the legislature by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.

"Donating blood should not be viewed as a business venture, but as a public resource saving lives every day," said Hoffman.

"Banning paid blood donation will make sure people are donating to the same, co-ordinated integrated blood supply network."

If the bill is passed, Alberta will join Quebec and Ontario in banning the practice.

Donating blood for money is currently a very small operation in Canada. There is a private clinic in Saskatoon and another near Winnipeg, but government officials say the legislation is to prevent any shop from setting up in Alberta.

Provinces currently fund and get blood and blood products from Canadian Blood Services, a non-profit agency.

Officials say if private firms buy blood and plasma from donors to resell on the global market, there could be a corresponding drop in donors to Canadian Blood Services.

Fines for violating the law will begin at $10,000 a day for individuals, and $100,000 a day for corporations.

The bill exempts Canadian Blood Services, and blood given purely for research purposes.

Canada gets about 17 per cent of its plasma from Canadians and buys the rest from foreign markets, mainly the United States. Canadian Blood Services is working on getting more plasma, delivered through specialized equipment, within Canada.

The Saskatoon clinic, Canadian Plasma Resources, offers donors money on a sliding scale, from $25 to $100 for the 10th donation within a certain time period.

According to the clinic's website, donors receive a donor card that works as a non-transferable credit card. Donors are also eligible for prize draws.

The Winnipeg clinic specializes in very rare plasma-related collections.