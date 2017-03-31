

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Toronto Public Health officials say the risk is low, but they are warning people who flew on a number of flights recently that they may have been exposed to the measles.

The agency has issued a news release saying it's investigating three confirmed cases of the measles.

It says one of the people caught the disease in another country, while the other two cases involved Toronto residents who were exposed to a person with measles who lives outside the Greater Toronto Area.

Westjet confirms one of its crew members has been diagnosed with the measles.

Health officials say members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they were on certain Westjet or Emirates Airline flights earlier this month.

They're advising people to check immunization records and watch for symptoms of measles if they were on any of the following flights: