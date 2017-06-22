

The Associated Press





VIENNA -- About 5 per cent of the world's population abused drugs at least once in recent years and nearly 30 million people could be dependent on narcotics to the point of needing treatment, according to a U.N. report released Thursday.

The annual report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime also said the United States accounts for about 25 per cent of drug-related deaths annually and death rates there continue to rise, reaching more than 52,000 in 2015.

The report, based on latest figures available, also noted the following: