

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 10-year-old girl who was diagnosed with the same cancer as Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie remains optimistic in the face of adversity.

Summer Bechard of London, Ont., was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, last year.

“Some days I’m tired… Most days I’m okay,” Bechard told CTV London.

Already having outlived her one-year prognosis, Bechard remains positive about her situation.

“Stay strong and believe in yourself and you’ll get rid of the cancer,” she said.

In July 2016 Bechard underwent emergency brain surgery, one cycle of chemotherapy and also had radiation therapy.

“The toughest part was having to stay in the hospital, not being able to get out of the bed,” Bechard said.

Her mother has since started treating her with cannabis oil.

“She is taking one … full syringe a day,” mother Tina Kilbourne said.

According to Kilbourne, the cannabis oil helps her daughter with inflammation and reduces her seizures.

The family has yet to meet anyone who has the same type of cancer as Summer but they say they felt a connection to the late singer.

“To hear those words about Gord Downie having glioblastoma, I could totally relate to his family and what they are going through,” said Kilbourne, who was saddened by the news of Downie’s death on Wednesday.

“I was actually taking Summer to school, she felt well enough to go to school, and we heard that on the radio and we were both devastated,” she said.

“I was very sad and a little bit upset that he died but you can’t really do anything about it,” added Bechard.

With files from CTV London’s Reta Ismail