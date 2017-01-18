

CTVNews.ca Staff





One in seven young Canadians have reported having suicidal thoughts at some point in their life, according to newly released data from Statistics Canada.

The StatsCan study, released Wednesday and based on the results of a 2012 mental health survey, found that 14 per cent of 15-to 24-year-olds contemplated suicide at some point, and six per cent had such thoughts in the previous year.

While many of those who reported having suicidal thoughts were depressed, others cited stress and bullying among the factors, the study says.

The study shows that 11 per cent of 15- to 24-year-olds met the criteria for depression at some point in their lifetime, and seven per cent experienced depression in the previous year.

Approximately 234,000 young people who experienced depression also reported that they had suicidal thoughts at some point.

“Among those who were depressed, the symptoms were most likely to interfere with social life, followed by close relationships, and attending school,” the study found.

Depression led youth to miss an average of 25 days of “regular activities” in the previous year.

StatsCan notes that although most young Canadians had never had suicidal thoughts or been depressed, suicide was the second leading cause of death among those aged 15 to 24.

It also notes that depression and suicidal thoughts were more common among young women than young men, and that young people are most likely to seek “informal support” from friends and family, rather than professional help.

The study was based on data collected through the 2012 Canadian Community Health Survey – Mental Health, which surveyed more than 4,000 young people in 10 provinces.