

Jesse Tahirali, CTVNews.ca, video and animations





Sources: NASA/CTV Illustration by Jesse Tahirali and Cecilia Bernasch

The eclipse will track across North America on Aug. 21, moving from west to east. It will be visible as a full solar eclipse in parts of the U.S., but part of the sun will remain visible in Canada throughout the day. Victoria is expected to see the most coverage, while Iqaluit will see the least.

The eclipse will reach its maximum point in the late morning on the West Coast, between noon and 1 p.m. in the Prairies, around 2:30 p.m. in Ontario and Quebec and shortly before 4 p.m. on the East Coast (all times local).

Links:

NASA Total Solar Eclipse Interactive Map

NASA offers an interactive map of the eclipse path, but all times are in UTC. See the chart at bottom of the page to convert to your time zone.

Features:

Fact check: Is there a safe way to watch the solar eclipse?

Optometrists, astronomers and doctors say it’s absolutely possible for kids and adults to safely observe the Aug. 21 solar eclipse through ISO-approved shades, despite a viral Facebook post urging everyone to simply watch it on TV.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

The sun is about to spill some of its secrets, maybe even reveal a few hidden truths of the cosmos.

Interested in the eclipse? Waterloo prof explains how to keep your eyes safe

Ralph Chou, a University of Waterloo optometry professor and president of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, says that staring at the sun for more than a few seconds will cause harm.