Feminists are up in arms over an Amazon makeover in the new, male-directed film “Justice League,” which stripped the warrior women down to skimpier versions of the outfits they wore in the female-directed “Wonder Woman.”

Directed by Patty Jenkins, “Wonder Woman” broke box office records while winning critical acclaim and inspiring a generation of young girls. It was also the first movie in the DC movie universe to show Wonder Woman’s homeland, Themiscyra, and its all-female population of Amazons.

Those Amazons, led by Robin Wright, were clad in practical leather armour that covered their midriffs, as well as most of their arms and legs. But those same Amazons appear in much skimpier, thigh- and midriff-baring versions of the armour in “Justice League.”

The “Wonder Woman” costumes were designed by Lindy Hemming, whereas the “Justice League” ones were put together by male costume designer Michael Wilkinson. “Justice League” was also directed by Zack Snyder, with help from fellow male director Joss Whedon.

The obvious difference between female-directed and male-directed versions of the Amazons did not go unnoticed online, where writer Atte Timonen highlighted the change from one film to the next.

“Some steps backwards, methinks,” Timonen wrote.

The photo triggered a number of angry responses from women and men who were disappointed to see the Amazons’ sex appeal played up in the latter film.

Others came to the defence of “Justice League,” sharing photos of the Amazons from other moments of the film, in which they can be seen wearing more protective armour that covered their midriffs.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman costume does not appear to have been significantly changed from “Wonder Woman” or her first appearance in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Amber Heard, who plays Aquaman’s love interest, Mera, in “Justice League,” has a full-body green costume in the film.