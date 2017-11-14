Feminists are up in arms over an Amazon makeover in the new, male-directed film “Justice League,” which stripped the warrior women down to skimpier versions of the outfits they wore in the female-directed “Wonder Woman.”

Directed by Patty Jenkins, “Wonder Woman” broke box office records while winning critical acclaim and inspiring a generation of young girls. It was also the first movie in the DC movie universe to show Wonder Woman’s homeland, Themiscyra, and its all-female population of Amazons.

Those Amazons, led by Robin Wright, were clad in practical leather armour that covered their midriffs, as well as most of their arms and legs. But those same Amazons appear in much skimpier, thigh- and midriff-baring versions of the armour in “Justice League.”

The “Wonder Woman” costumes were designed by Lindy Hemming, whereas the “Justice League” ones were put together by male costume designer Michael Wilkinson. “Justice League” was also directed by Zack Snyder, with help from fellow male director Joss Whedon.

The obvious difference between female-directed and male-directed versions of the Amazons did not go unnoticed online, where writer Atte Timonen highlighted the change from one film to the next.

“Some steps backwards, methinks,” Timonen wrote.

In case you wonder: Here's a picture of how the Amazons looked in Wonder Woman...next to pic how they look in Justice League. First designed by Lindy Hemming, second by Michael Wilkinson.



Some steps backwards, methinks. pic.twitter.com/IVqeX7PBso — Atte Timonen (@Rosgakori) November 12, 2017

Here's Brooke Ence for example. First from the left is from WW, the one in the middle is from JL-flashback and in the right from modern day-JL:



So the change is still there. pic.twitter.com/ir66Pske7i — Atte Timonen (@Rosgakori) November 13, 2017

The photo triggered a number of angry responses from women and men who were disappointed to see the Amazons’ sex appeal played up in the latter film.

Others came to the defence of “Justice League,” sharing photos of the Amazons from other moments of the film, in which they can be seen wearing more protective armour that covered their midriffs.

Here's Zack Snyder's Amazons in Justice League in present day. Do your research pic.twitter.com/84msSyighv — Josh (@_VintageReality) November 13, 2017

Secondly, here are two images of Amazons from both #WonderWoman & #JusticeLeague

Which of these designs is problematic? Which design are you dismissing? Which one is Lindy Hemming's design? pic.twitter.com/99u8dL6I64 — Morgan (@TheSpectress) November 13, 2017

This was how amazons look in the opening scene of Wonder Woman.



Extras wear bikinis. Major characters and actresses without abs wear armour.



Yay for toxic fan outrage.



(Frankly, I think they look bad in both.) pic.twitter.com/sb8qOBsqEO — Bassim El-Wakil (@Bass_Wakil) November 14, 2017

No. Have you seen the film? I️ have. Snyder’s Amazon’s are from a flashback, 1000’s of years ago. He also has modern day Amazons wearing very similar armor to what they wore in Wonder Woman. Please. Do your research before soliciting articles like this. — Mike Kalinowski (@MikeKalinowski) November 13, 2017

"Well, what about /these/ modern JL outfits??" You say. "You can't say /these/ are sexist!"



Wow, skinny shinguards aside these are great! These are terrific! These are....not the only modern Amazon outfits. pic.twitter.com/H7NH9CElri — StephanieSuperclassyswagalisticextremelyferocious (@YouAndYourEgo) November 13, 2017

Battle wear: metal armor/plate on top of leather, tied if not sewed on. Longer, much darker (dyed?) leather pteruges. Covered torso, top to bottom - no low necklines. Closed-toe boots are a must, no sandals here! Metal helmets or circlets, belts, bracers. pic.twitter.com/3HptQXEy67 — StephanieSuperclassyswagalisticextremelyferocious (@YouAndYourEgo) November 13, 2017

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman costume does not appear to have been significantly changed from “Wonder Woman” or her first appearance in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Amber Heard, who plays Aquaman’s love interest, Mera, in “Justice League,” has a full-body green costume in the film.