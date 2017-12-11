Video of a young boy tearfully describing a bullying incident to his mother has gone viral, sparking an outpouring of positive messages from the likes of Justin Bieber, Luke Skywalker, Captain America and many others.

Tennessee mother Kimberly Jones recorded the video of her son, Keaton, after he called her to pick him up from school at lunch, because he said he was afraid to eat with the other kids. Tears stream down Keaton’s cheeks in the video as he describes how the other kids insulted him, poured milk on him and put their hands up his clothes.

“They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” Keaton says in the video, which his mother originally posted to Facebook.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” he asks. “What’s the point of it? Why do they enjoying taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean?”

He adds that it’s “not OK” to target people because they’re different, whether it’s him or someone else.

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it,” he said. “Stay strong, I guess… It’ll probably get better one day.”

The video racked up more than 17 million views on Facebook before it was taken down Sunday, but it continues to circulate on various social media platforms.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

Keaton’s heartbreaking response to the incident struck a chord with many celebrities, including Captain America actor Chris Evans, who invited the boy and his mother to next year’s premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Stay strong, Keaton,” Evans wrote. “Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better.”

He added: “While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in L.A. next year?”

Evans’ co-star Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, also invited Keaton to the premiere. “Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal,” he said.

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner retweeted Evans’ original reply.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber shared the video on his Instagram page, where he praised Keaton’s sympathy for other bullied kids. “The fact that he still has the sympathy and compassion for other ppl when he’s going through it himself is a testament to who he is, and this kid is all-time,” Bieber said.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

“You got a friend in me lil bro!” Bieber added in a second post. “Hit me up on (direct message) and we can chat!! Love you buddy!!”

Rapper Snoop Dogg also pledged his friendship to Keaton in Instagram. “Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate,” he wrote.

Actor Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” films, offered Keaton some advice for handling the bullies. “Don’t waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean – they’re sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don’t like themselves,” Hamill wrote. “They’re just jealous because you’re so smart & handsome.”

“I stand with you,” actor Josh Gad said in a reply to Keaton’s video. “I’ve been there before.”

This is my message for Keaton. Love you buddy pic.twitter.com/pdYK5E7JRk — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 10, 2017



“As someone who was bullied this hurts and makes me cry,” singer Victoria Beckham said on Instagram. “Sending so much love to this brave young man.”

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown tweeted several positive messages to Keaton in response to the video.

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Tell him to stay strong! Truly a great person... to all the bully's: take note from Keaton. https://t.co/d5x3FxQTPp — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 10, 2017

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the vicious, bat-wielding villain Negan on “The Walking Dead,” promised to pay Keaton’s bullies a visit if they keep it up. “I’ll come down and have a chat with anybody getting on your nerves,” he said.

My dude. Lotta folks got your back. Me included. I’ll come down and have a chat with anybody getting on your nerves. You’re awesome my man. Be strong. Always. You will win because you are the better man. Believe that. Xojd — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) December 10, 2017

The video has spread throughout the celebrity community, prompting many kind messages.

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

What’s up Keaton! Lee Smith here with the Oakland Raiders. Once our season is over and my family and I move back home to TN, I will come see you at school! We can see if any of the kids are brave enough to bully me! Stay strong my man! — Lee Smith (@LeeSmith_86) December 11, 2017

Hey Keaton

We here on “The Flash” are on your side - and against bullies everywhere.⚡️ #TheFlash @CW_TheFlash #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/svn8FTZmaT — Tom Cavanagh (@CavanaghTom) December 11, 2017