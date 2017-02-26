The hottest accessory on the Oscar red carpet is a symbol for one of the hottest issues in the United States right now: immigration.

Many celebrities walked the red carpet sporting blue ribbons on their snazzy outfits, as a sign of support for the American Civil Liberties Union. The ribbons are part of the "Stand with ACLU" campaign to raise awareness and money for the civil rights organization, which has taken a leading role in opposing U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-immigration measures in court. The ACLU is also opposing a number of other Trump policies, including his move to lift federal rules around transgender bathrooms.

Ruth Negga, Karlie Kloss, Lin Manuel Miranda and Brie Larson were among the many to sport the ribbon Sunday night.

Ruth Negga and Lin Manuel Miranda arrived at the Oscars wearing a blue ribbon in support of @ACLU #Oscars pic.twitter.com/18XE4jRaTA — Aimée Blanchette (@AimeeBlanchette) February 26, 2017

"I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals." -@lin_manuel #Oscars #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/pypW1erdQU — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

Trump is expected to be a popular subject throughout the evening, with so many left-leaning Hollywood types taking turns in front of the microphone for their acceptance speeches.