

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new trailer is out today for an upcoming feature film about the Tragically Hip and their hugely successful “Man Machine Poem” concert tour.

The clip for the new film, be entitled “Long Time Running,” appears on the @TwitterCanada feed.

Offering a unique perspective into The Hip’s 2016 farewell tour, the documentary will chart the emotional lead-up to the concert tour, after Hip frontman Gord Downie announced he had incurable brain cancer.

The film will feature behind-the-scenes footage, personal interviews with the band, as well as reactions from fans, culminating with that final, emotionally-charged concert in the band’s hometown of Kingston, Ont.

Earlier this month, CTV released another trailer for the film on Facebook.

Commissioned by Bell Media, the documentary is set for a fall theatrical run. It will then have its television premiere in late fall on CTV, followed airings on various Bell Media platforms, including The Movie Network, MUCH, and CraveTV.