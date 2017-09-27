Aging action star Steven Seagal waded into the NFL-versus-Donald Trump feud on Wednesday, blaming “enemies within” the United States for attempting to “overthrow” the president in a widely-ridiculed interview from Russia.

Seagal, 65, suggested that NFL players were holding America and the world “hostage” by kneeling to protest racial injustice during pre-game renditions of the U.S. national anthem. He condemned them for “disrespecting” the American flag, and called the situation an “outrage.”

“I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag, and I don’t understand or agree with this kind of behaviour,” Seagal told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, from a studio in Moscow.

Seagal’s personal website describes him as an accomplished actor, kung fu artist, musician and philanthropist. He has not served in the military, although he did appear alongside real law enforcement officials in a reality TV show called “Steven Seagal: Lawman.” He is also a dual U.S. and Russian citizen, after Vladimir Putin personally granted him a passport last year.

Seagal defended Russia from proven accusations of election interference on Wednesday, saying it’s “stupid” to believe Putin had anything to do with fixing the election in favour of Trump.

The “Above the Law” star, whose career has been “Half Past Dead” but “Hard to Kill” in recent decades, says left-leaning Americans are trying to “divert” the national conversation from Trump’s agenda.

“Any decision that he makes, anything that he tries to do, he gets blocked so often by the enemies within,” Seagal said. “We have a ton of enemies within.”

Despite his inflammatory words, most social media users chose to focus on Seagal’s bizarre appearance instead. The 65-year-old appears to be wearing a black Mandarin-inspired tunic and spectacles in the interview. His thick goatee and pulled-back hair appear to be dyed black.

Some of the most popular tweets compared him to a villain from a Batman or James Bond film.

"Batman has until midnight to reveal himself or I will bring Gotham to its knees" - Steven Seagal pic.twitter.com/cA0JriOYH3 — Jonathan (@JonRichard) September 27, 2017

DUDE Steven Seagal is actually becoming his South Park caricature lmao #StevenSeagal pic.twitter.com/keFDmOhdVS — Mike (@McMandolf) September 27, 2017

Steven Seagal now looks like the villain in a Steven Seagal film. — Dirk (@pugjoke) September 27, 2017

Steven Seagal has moved to Russia where he seems to have become a character on the board game ‘Guess who’. pic.twitter.com/joQboUvZMM — Comedy Terrorist (@Comedyterrorist) September 27, 2017

In today's news: Steven Seagal moved to Russia to complete his transition into a Bond villain. pic.twitter.com/ybrGiidzq8 — Lou (@Lou_LouD) September 27, 2017

Steven Seagal promoting his next movie. Dye Hard. — Terry Wilkinson (@wilkinson_terry) September 27, 2017

why does this look like Steven seagal wearing a Steven seagal disguise pic.twitter.com/onnsOMpR5I — florist gump (@hippieswordfish) September 27, 2017

Seagal said he just finished filming his next movie, which is about human trafficking, kung fu and honour.

“I think it’s one of the best movies I’ve done in a long, long time,” he said.