Twitter is under fire from users of its social media platform after temporarily suspending the account of actress Rose McGowan, who has been among the most outspoken critics of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan reported that her account had been suspended late Wednesday in an Instagram post. “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” McGowan wrote in the post. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE.”

McGowan also shared a screenshot of the suspension message from Twitter. “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” the message read. “While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you’re limited to only sending direct messages to your followers – no tweets, retweets, or likes.” The message said it would restore the account to full functionality in 12 hours.

The actress has been extremely vocal on social media as a flurry of sexual harassment allegations surfaced against Weinstein over the last week. McGowan’s angry tweets have targeted not only Weinstein, but several other male Hollywood figures, including Ben Affleck, whom she claims knew about Weinstein’s conduct but stayed silent for decades.

Affleck has not responded to her allegations.

McGowan reached a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 over an incident at a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival, The New York Times has reported. The actress also stated last year that she had been raped by a studio boss, but she did not provide a name.

McGowan’s suspension prompted a deluge of angry tweets from celebrities and others who demanded Twitter restore her account immediately.

Many accused Twitter of enforcing a harmful double standard of silencing someone who advocates against sexual violence while providing others with a platform to spread sexist or racist views.

McGowan has repeatedly accused other Hollywood figures of turning a blind eye to Weinstein’s conduct, tweeting messages such as “YOU ALL KNEW” and “You cannot sweep this under the rug.” She has also offered her support to other alleged Weinstein victims, including actress Asia Argento.