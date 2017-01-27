

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out at Madonna, calling the pop songstress “disgusting” for her scathing speech during the Women’s March on Washington, D.C.

This latest outburst from the bombastic former businessman came on Thursday, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

On Jan. 21, Madonna delivered an impassioned and expletive-laden address to the crowd gathered in Washington D.C.’s National Mall, before fittingly singing her 1989 hit, ‘Express Yourself.’

“Good did not win this election, but good will win in the end,” she said to cheers. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything -- we cannot fall into despair. “

“Honestly, she’s disgusting,” Trump said from the White House when asked about the pop star’s comments.

“I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause. I thought her and a couple of others, but I thought she was, in particular, I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”