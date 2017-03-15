

CTVNews.ca Staff





On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in New York City’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre to see “Come From Away,” a breakthrough Canadian musical that has received rave reviews since debuting on Broadway on Sunday.

Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff, the musical is set in the remote town of Gander, N.L., following the horrific September 11th terrorist attacks.

“(E)ven the most stalwart cynics may have trouble staying dry-eyed during this portrait of heroic hospitality under extraordinary pressure,” New York Times theatre critic Ben Brantley wrote in his review.

With U.S. airspace closed following the attacks, 38 planes were forced to land in Gander. Nearly 6,600 passengers and crew -- more than half the town’s population at the time -- were subsequently housed, fed and befriended by the locals.

One of those Good Gander Samaritans was Pat Woodford.

“Well, I thought it was absolutely ‘amazing’ for one word, and ‘breathtaking’ for another,” Woodford told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. “The performance that these people put on is just spectacular.”

Speaking via video link from his Gander home, Woodford said he got a chance to see the musical in New York last month.

“The show is not really about 9/11, it’s about 9/12 and the days that followed and the hospitality and the generosity of the people of Newfoundland and Canada,” Woodford said. “We housed, fed and took care of these people and all their needs, and it made me feel very proud to be in New York City.”

Woodford saw the play with one of the people he helped almost 16 years ago: former American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass.

“We became friends on September the 12th of 2001 when I leant her my pickup truck, because there were no rental cars left,” Woodford said. The two have become close, Woodford added, even visiting each other’s homes since that fateful day.

“I don’t think there’s a week goes by that we don’t talk,” Woodford said. “Those are the good stories that came out of the 9/11 tragedy.”

Gander town councillor Robert Anstey saw a local showing of the play.

“I think we’re all really proud of it,” he told CTV News Channel from Gander. “You know, it’s not every day that you get your hometown debuting on Broadway.”

Seeing the musical, Anstey added, was an emotional journey for many in the community.

“This… not only changed the lives of the ‘come from aways,’” he said, “but changed the lives of a lot of us Newfoundlanders here too.”

“Come From Away” is currently scheduled to run on Broadway through the end of the year. For more information and tickets, visit comefromaway.com.

With files from The Canadian Press