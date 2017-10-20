

CTVNews.ca Staff





Fans mourning the death of the Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie will have the chance to see him one more time in the documentary “Long Time Running” when it’s streamed commercial-free on CTV.ca and the CTV GO app on Friday evening.

The documentary will also be shown on a big screen in Market Square in the band’s hometown of Kingston, Ont. Following that broadcast, there will be a 20-minute special titled “Courage | In Memory of Gord” featuring archived Much interviews with Downie and the Tragically Hip.

“Long Time Running” chronicles the Canadian rock band’s famed “Man Machine Poem” tour in the summer of 2016, following Downie’s announcement that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Viewers are given a unique and exclusive perspective into the Tragically Hip’s world through interviews, verité, intimate behind-the-scenes moments, fan testimonials, audience experience, and performance footage,” a press release for the documentary said.

Downie died on Tuesday night, at the age of 53. His family held a “private family gathering” in his memory on Friday, his brother Mike Downie told The Canadian Press. They’re hoping to organize a larger, public event for fans to honour him in the future, he said.

The documentary, by filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas De Pencier, premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival in September. Its world television premiere was originally scheduled for mid-November, but was moved up in light of Downie’s death.

With files from The Canadian Press