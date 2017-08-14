

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" has died after a crash on a set for the film in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver police say the driver was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred on the movie set on Monday morning.

Sharmina Kermalli said she had just walked into a Starbucks next door to where the accident happened when she heard a loud crash.

She ran out of the coffee shop and saw a woman lying with her body inside and her head outside the building.

Glass was still falling on the woman, Kermalli said.

"I was thinking, what if I was just five seconds (later)," she said, explaining that she had just walked by the spot where the crash happened.

A crumpled motorcycle was seen laying on its side at the location of the accident near Vancouver's waterfront.

A window of Shaw Tower was also smashed.

Police say they have officers at the scene and investigators with WorkSafeBC, the provincial workplace safety agency, are also looking into the crash.

Deadpool, a Marvel Comics superhero, is played by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds.