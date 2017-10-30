

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





Kevin Spacey’s revelation that he is gay amid an allegation of sexual misconduct against a child is being sharply criticized by those who say he is dangerously connecting homosexuality with sexual assault.

“This exposes the gay community to a million tired old criticisms and conspiracies,” movie critic Richard Lawson wrote in a series of tweets Sunday.

"Kevin Spacey really tried to throw the entire LGBT community under a bus and call it solidarity in an effort to mask his personal failings," wrote civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson on Twitter.

A myriad of celebrities, gay activists and others are rejecting Spacey’s coming out in a Twitter post Sunday in which he apologized to fellow actor Anthony Rapp who alleges that Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26.

The “House of Cards” star tweeted that he was “beyond horrified” by Rapp’s story but that he did not remember the encounter.

“But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Then Spacey, 58, confirmed the rumours that have been Hollywood fodder for years. The actor, who has won two Academy Awards, a Tony and a Golden Globe, has in the past either refuted the rumours he is gay or refused to respond, saying his private life is private.

“I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

But connecting allegations of sexual misconduct with a child to being a gay man has angered many.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of the gay rights group GLAAD, said in a statement that the story was really about unwanted sexual advances on Rapp, not Spacey's sexuality. "Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault," she said.

Lawson lamented that Spacey had lived in closet for years (“the psychology of the closet is dark and cruel and self-punishing”) but that conflating coming out with molestation is “disgusting” and “cruel.”

Writer Dan Savage said: “Nope to Kevin Spacey’s statement. Nope. There’s no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child.”

He then tweeted that Spacey’s “application to join the gay community at this time has been denied.”

“Kevin Spacey sexually assaulting a minor has nothing to do with homosexuality. Also, someone should explain this to #KevinSpacey,” tweeted actress Aimee Carrero Rock.

“No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!” wrote comedian Wanda Sykes.

Activist Linda Riley tweeted: “Dear #KevinSpacey Your #ComingOut story will go down in History as the most unappreciated coming out ever. Own what you did & say #ItWasMe.”

Rapp, a “Star Trek: Discovery” actor, told Buzzfeed News that he attended a party hosted by Spacey where the actor placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him. Rapp says he managed to get away.

His allegations come a few weeks after dozens of women came forward to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault, triggering similar accusations across a variety of workplaces. On Monday, one of those accused -- political journalist Mark Halperin -- was fired by NBC for allegations against him that arose last week.

Rapp cited the many Weinstein accusers for the reason he recounted his encounter with Spacey.

"I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me," he wrote on Twitter.

-With files from The Associated Press

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

SEXUAL ASSAULT IS NOT ABOUT SEXUALITY. SEXUAL ASSAULT IS ABOUT POWER. SAY IT WITH ME, PLEASE. #KevinSpacey — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 30, 2017

The distance we've had to walk to get away from the notion that we're all pedophiles is significant. — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017