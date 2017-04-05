

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Public Service Alliance of Canada says about 100 of its members at the National Arts Centre have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action to support contract demands.

PSAC says the workers who provide usher and box office services have been trying to reach a contract with the NAC since June 2016.

The union says in a statement that management of the Ottawa centre has been unwilling to resolve longstanding concerns.

It adds NAC management "continually insists that the organization does not have the financial resources to provide its workers with a fair compensation package, yet is able to spend over $100 million on massive renovations to the centre's building."

The strike vote was held on April 4, but PSAC did not say what percentage of the workers voted in favour of a walkout, nor did it indicate when a possible strike might begin if no deal is reached.

These workers are distinct from another PSAC unit at the NAC that provides maintenance, cleaning, security and parking services.