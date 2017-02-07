Turns out Hollywood and Donald Trump have one thing in common: they like to buy American.

American actors have historically raked in the best acting accolades at the Oscars and BAFTA awards over the years, edging out Brits and surpassing all other nations with the number of wins and nominations they receive, according to a study of all nominees and winners since 1968.

The study, which was published in the British Journal of Psychology, analyzed all the best actor and actress nominations from 1968-2015, to determine which nationalities fared best among voters with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Researchers found American actors were two times more likely to win an Oscar than a BAFTA during their careers, and more likely to win than Brits at the Oscars and the BAFTA awards.

Researchers also concluded that awards voters typically favour performances in films that reflect the "in-group" of society, rather than portraying the experience of an outsider. Additionally, awards voters generally preferred films where the actor and the film reflected the country from which the voters' originated. That means films with an American lead set in the U.S. tended to win more awards at the Oscars, while a British film starring a Brit often earned more accolades among BAFTA voters.

The study co-authors called their results "clear evidence… that the recognition of exceptional creative performance is enhanced by shared social identity between perceivers and performers."

In other words, voters preferred movies that reflect their own lives, instead of those showing the experiences of unfamiliar groups. Films that were consistent with the norms of the in-group were also seen as more original overall.

Overall, American actors win the most accolades at both awards shows, but they tend to do better at the Oscars than the BAFTAs. Brits see more success at the BAFTAs, but they are still eclipsed by Americans, according to the data.

At the Oscars, Americans won 78 per cent of the Best Actor/Actress Awards and 67 per cent of the nominations, while Brits earned 14 per cent of the wins and 19 per cent of nominations.

In terms of the BAFTAs, Americans win the most prizes for best acting (46 per cent) and garner most of the nominations (53 per cent), while Brits earn 42 per cent of the best acting awards and 31 per cent of nominations.

Americans and Brits accounted for 88 per cent of all Oscar nominations and wins handed out, and 86 per cent of all BAFTA honours.

Actors from countries outside the U.S. and Britain earned just 12 per cent of the recognition at the Oscars and 14 per cent at the BAFTAs.

So what do these numbers mean for this year's BAFTAs (Feb. 12) and Oscars (Feb. 28)?

Here's how the nominations break down.

Best Actress:

Meryl Streep, American, in "Florence Foster Jenkins," playing an American. (BAFTA and Oscar)

Emma Stone, American, in "La La Land," playing an American. (BAFTA and Oscar)

Amy Adams, American (born in Italy), in "Arrival," playing an American. (BAFTA)

Emily Blunt, British, in "The Girl on the Train," playing an American. (BAFTA)

Natalie Portman, Israeli/American, in "Jackie," playing an American. (BAFTA and Oscar)

Ruth Negga, British, in "Loving," playing an American. (Oscar)

Isabelle Huppert, French, in "Elle," playing French. (Oscar)

Best Actor:

Andrew Garfield, British (born in the U.S.), in "Hacksaw Ridge," playing an American. (BAFTA and Oscar)

Casey Affleck, American, in "Manchester by the Sea," playing an American. (BAFTA and Oscar)

Jake Gyllenhaal, American, in "Nocturnal Animals," playing an American. (BAFTA)

Ryan Gosling, Canadian, in "La La Land," playing an American. (BAFTA and Oscar)

Viggo Mortensen, American, in "Captain Fantastic," playing an American. (BAFTA and Oscar)

Denzel Washington, American, in "Fences," playing an American. (Oscar)

Based on the study, Ruth Negga and Isabelle Huppert are probably long shots in the Oscar Best Actress category, while Briton Emily Blunt might face a stiff challenge at the BAFTAs because she's playing an American in a U.S.-set movie. In the best actor category, Andrew Garfield has the best of both worlds, as an American-born Brit playing an American in "Hacksaw Ridge." Canadian Ryan Gosling is the only actor up for both awards who was not born in the U.S., but Canada is still pretty close, right?