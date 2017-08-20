

CTVNews.ca Staff





Star Wars’ Stormtroopers could be in for the royal treatment in the latest installment of the sci-fi saga, as Princes William and Harry might be making a secret cameo appearance in the film.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Star Wars: The Last Jedi star John Boyega dropped a few hints about the royals’ rumoured appearance.

“I’ve had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. . . . They came on set – they were there, man. Tom Hardy was there, too. I said it. I’m sick of hiding this,” Boyega said on BBC Radio 4’s Best of Today podcast on Aug. 18. The actor referenced William and Harry’s visit to the Star Wars set in 2016.

“I think . . . someone leaked it or something and then there was an image or some sort . . . every time I get asked I don’t know how to dodge it. Yeah, they were on set.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the next chapter in the Skywalker saga, is scheduled for release in Canada on Dec. 15, 2017.