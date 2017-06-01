

CTVNews.ca Staff





A U.S. talk show that is headed north of the border for two live episodes is getting some serious Canadian-style star power.

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, hosts of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” announced that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an appearance on one of their two broadcasts from Niagara Falls, Ont.

The ABC morning talk show, which is typically televised live from a studio in New York City, is headed to Niagara Falls’ Oakes Garden Theatre for two episodes, which will air June 5 and June 6.

The June 5 broadcast will also feature Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany.

This will be Trudeau’s “first-ever interview” on the popular morning show that airs on CTV in Canada.