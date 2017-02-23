Don't feel bad if you thought "Arrival" made no sense, "La La Land" was pretentious or you fell asleep during "Moonlight," because you're not alone.

Hollywood voters will spend Oscar night praising all nine of this year's Best Picture nominees, but that doesn't make them perfect. In fact, it's easy to find voices of dissent on the internet.

CTVNews.ca rounded up some of the most common complaints about each movie and put them to film critic Richard Crouse, to see which ones held up.

So if there's an Oscar film you hated that everyone else seems to love, know this: you're not alone.

Here's what the haters had to say online.

SPOILER ALERT!

Arrival: "More holes than Swiss cheese"

"Arrival," directed by Canada's Denis Villeneuve, stars Amy Adams as a linguist hired to break the communication barrier between humans and a mysterious race of aliens who after their sudden arrival (get it?) on Earth. As the film unfolds and Adams' character learns to wrap her head around the alien language, her perception of time unravels to the point where she can experience the future and the present at the same time – an ability that allows her to save humanity from making a major mistake.

It's a mind-bending twist that some viewers simply didn't buy, because the pivotal moment in the film plays out both in the present and the future at the same time. Essentially, present-day Amy Adams convinces a Chinese general to call off an attack on the aliens, while future Amy Adams is fumbling her way through a conversation with that same general. Future-general tells her exactly what she said to make him stand down, so she can tell him that same thing in the present.

If you fell off somewhere in there, you're not alone.

Just watched Arrival can someone please explain the ending to me because I don't have a clue what I've just watched? — Tom (@PropaneGames) February 4, 2017

Finally saw #arrival .Honestly dat movie is very overated...dat ending had a severe case of deus ex machina-itis. — Lone Wolf (@idehprince) February 4, 2017

I'm starting a company that's like an SAT tutoring service for teens, but all I do is explain the plot of Arrival to adults. — Brian Sack (@brian_sack) January 14, 2017

"Arrival is pretentious, depressing and super boring and… has more holes than a Swiss cheese," user Antonia Tejeda Barros wrote on Amazon.

"It is a two-hour buildup for the 'twist' that is so ham-fistedly shoved down your throat you'll choke on it," wrote Marty, another Amazon user.

Richard Crouse acknowledged some difficulties with the twist, calling it a "fairly obvious" reveal.

"I don't think it holds up particularly well," Crouse told CTVNews.ca by phone.

He hailed the film for its visuals, but suggested it might be "a little bit overrated" due to the difficulties with the plot twist. "It's not quite as deep and as ponderous, I think, as it wanted to be," he said.

Fences: "People sit and talk"

"Fences" tells the story of a former baseball player-turned garbage collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, where he and his family deal with racial issues and personal demons.

The film, which is based on an award-winning play, features Oscar-nominated performances from Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

And that's about the only thing it had going for it, according to its harshest critics.

One anonymous Amazon user said Davis and Washington were good, "but there was no plot, no purpose of this movie except to watch Denzel's character drink gin and spout the 'N' word so many times I was cringing before this movie was even 1/4 finished."

"I wanted to like it," user James R. wrote. "However, I grew tired of the endless complaining, the endless chips on the shoulders, the focus on drinking. Cheerless, sad, depressing…. The acting was amazing though."

Reddit user Nacho531 complained that the movie felt too much like a play, "with almost two hours of pure dialogue and little visual montage, editing or something that differs from a theatre act without the public."

"Just very bored watching people sit and talk about some family drama. I can do that in real life for free any time," Reddit user Advanced- said, in a response to Nacho531's post.

"You can tell Denzel directed this movie, 'cause it's not much more than Denzel talking," wrote PM_Trophies.

Crouse defended the film's theatre-style presentation, and credited director Denzel Washington for staying true to the playwright's original vision. "When the words are that good and the acting is that good, you don't need a lot of flash and trash to kind of bulk it up," he said. "Fences is much better than just a play filmed for the big screen."

La La Land: "Hollywood in love with itself"

Oscar-nominated Canadian Ryan Gosling stars alongside Emma Stone in the musical "La La Land," about a struggling jazz musician and an actress who get together as they work their way up the ladder of showbiz in Hollywood.

The film is filled with audio and visual spectacle, but its harshest critics attacked Gosling and Stone for what they saw as second-rate singing and dancing skills, to go along with an unmemorable soundtrack.

"A great musical needs great music, and the songs here were completely forgettable," wrote Reddit user andyb949, echoing a complaint from many others.

"Overall, I felt 'La La Land' was just mediocrity at its finest," wrote colormage1 on Reddit. "It's the tale of two not-very-likable characters finding success but not each other… The love for this movie baffles me."

Amazon reviewer Stu's Views compared the film to those of his childhood, including "West Side Story" and "Bye Bye Birdie," and found it fell far short. "There are no showstoppers or defining moments (like in those movies) in 'La La Land,' much to my supreme disappointment. It is not a bad movie but neither is it a great musical, no matter how much Hollywood fawns over it."

"It's the endless story about Hollywood in love with itself," wrote Antonia Tejeda Barros.

Crouse pointed out that few musicals have a full playlist of memorable songs. "For most big musicals, there's one or two songs that you remember," he said.

He also suggest it's "absurd" to dismiss the film as too Hollywood-focused. "The idea that a movie called 'La La Land' is too Hollywood-centric is ridiculous," he said. "It's a movie about show business."

Lion: "Sinks into movie quicksand"

Based on true events, "Lion" tells the story of a young Indian boy named Saroo, who struggles to survive after he is separated from his family and later adopted by a well-meaning couple from Australia.

The film stars Best Supporting Actor nominee Dev Patel as adult Saroo in the second half of the movie, when he searches for the tiny Indian village where he was born.

Some viewers had trouble with the sudden jump in time between Saroo's childhood in India and his adult life in Australia, at which point the film changes from a survival tale to more of a mystery.

Amazon user David Ljunggren said the film "sinks into movie quicksand, grinding its gears for well over an hour before belatedly realizing the viewer would actually like to know how the story ends and then rushing to finish up." He also condemned the film's use of Google Maps as a "ludicrous plot twist," though it is based on real events.

"The ending is ridiculously rushed thanks to the unwise decision to indulge in dreamy atmospherics earlier on," Ljunggren says.

Reddit user TesseractBear said the Australian elements of the film were the "weakest," and called Patel as adult Saroo "dour and depressed and really uninteresting." She also suggested the beginning of the film was problematic because it was "too good."

"It is too engaging and too powerful so that everything that comes after is a major letdown and you want a movie to proceed (generally) in the other way where it builds into the middle and latter part of the film," she wrote.

Crouse acknowledged that the film's first half is stronger than the second, but he suggested Patel's acting was enough to bring the story to a satisfying conclusion. "I think that Dev Patel is likable enough and an interesting enough actor that he keeps us going for the entirety of the second half," he said.

Crouse also took a hard stance against those who were critical of the film. "If you don't like this movie, you probably have no soul," he said.

Manchester by the Sea: "Molasses by the Dead Sea"

"Manchester by the Sea" stars Casey Affleck as a loner handyman who suddenly becomes guardian of his teenaged nephew, after the death of his brother.

Affleck is nominated for Best Actor, Lucas Hedges is up for Best Supporting Actor as Affleck's nephew and Michelle Williams is nominated for Best Supporting Actress as Affleck's estranged wife.

Reddit user CommunismWillTriumph said the film was "terribly boring," in a review posted online. "The film was way too long, had too many pointless scenes that didn't add anything to the film, and I found the characters to be awful."

One user who responded to the post said "Manchester by the Sea" is "not for everyone. The majority (of) moviegoers will not enjoy this compared to something like 'La La Land' or 'Moonlight.'"

The film proved quite divisive on Amazon, with 38 per cent of reviews awarding it five out of five stars, while 35 per cent said it was a one-star film.

"This movie is two hours of tragedy, profanity and it moves at a snail's pace," wrote one anonymous reviewer. "I will never get my two hours or my tears back. Save yours."

"They should have titled it 'Molasses by the Dead Sea' because it is depressing and slow," wrote user Toonman25.

Crouse pointed out that the film is about grief, but that shouldn't scare viewers away. "It's a tragedy in a lot of ways, so yeah, it is going to be a little bit downbeat," he said. "But it's also a movie that has some of the best acting in it that happened on screen last year, so I do think it's worth a look."

He also suggested the film is funnier than one might expect. "Like real life, sometimes the awful stuff is followed immediately by a laugh," he said.

Moonlight: "Lacks personality"

"Moonlight" follows a young black man named Chiron through three distinct stages of his life, as he deals with tragedy, drugs, love and his own homosexuality.

The film garnered a Best Supporting Actor nod for Mahershala Ali and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Naomie Harris.

Many of those who criticised "Moonlight" took issue not with the supporting cast, but with the film's protagonist, Chiron. Several negative reviewers complained that he simply didn't talk enough, while others griped about the sudden jumps in time between different stages of Chiron's life.

"The jarring jumps in time, the lack of a compelling story thread, and the extremely withdrawn and taciturn main character made it difficult for me to connect or be engaged by the film," Amazon user Karen Hofferber wrote.

Amazon reviewer The Movie Guy called the film mediocre, and complained that Chiron "lacks a personality. His sexual orientation is a hidden theme, (and) the whole LGBT thing misses the mark."

One critic on Reddit complained that he never felt engaged with the film. "It was just a series of events which eventually came to an end, but after all of it, I felt nothing," wrote user JollyTurbo1. "The characters never actually mattered to me and they barely developed over the course of the entire story. I honestly don't understand how it got 98% on Rotten Tomatoes."

Crouse said the film takes one basic filmmaking rule to heart: Show, don't tell the story.

"'Moonlight' tells us more in the moments that it's quiet… than it does in the moments where there's a whole lot of dialogue going on," he said.

Crouse said the silence of the main character invites the viewer to "imagine what's going on in this young guy's head as we see him in three very different phases of his life."

Hidden Figures: "Hokey"

"Hidden Figures" shows how a trio of black women in the American South helped the United States catch up to Russia and put a man on the moon during the space race.

Critical reviewers said the film was too "hokey" and obvious with some of its main themes, including racism and female empowerment.

One user accused the film of "treating me like an idiot" with some of its lines of dialogue, such as: "It's 1961 and three negro women are chasing a police car together."

"When I hear dialogue like that, even if it's sparingly like in this movie, it just makes me feel as though the movie thinks I don't know anything about the civil rights movement," wrote user TripleV10.

"Good movie but I did find it to be a bit hokey, a bit patronizing, and a bit overacted at times. A bit too heavy on the facial acting to convey emotion for my taste." Reddit user 0berynMartell wrote.

Another Reddit user also condemned the dialogue as "hackneyed" and condescending. "Despite all of the research, the writers took enormous liberties with the historicity of the plot to juice the emotional weight," wrote user dreamsforsale. "It also makes you wonder if even a single line of dialogue was anything other than cheesy, Oscar-baiting Hollywood writer-speak."

The only one-star Amazon review for the film took issue with the acting of Taraji P. Henson, who played the film's lead, Katherine. "Taraji Henson's character is all over the place," wrote user B.K. "She just doesn't have the range as an actress to carry the main role and it's unfortunate since everyone else does such a great job."

The critical Amazon reviewer added that Best Supporting Actress nominee Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae were "fantastic" as secondary characters.

Crouse called the film a crowd-pleaser that "tells you everything that you need to know and then gets you ramped up."

"It's not maybe great art, but it's a really fun movie," he said.

Hell or High Water: "Mumble city"

"Hell or High Water" stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster as two modern-day bank robbers trying to stay one step ahead of two Texas Rangers, one of whom is played by Best Supporting Actor nominee Jeff Bridges.

Some who criticized the film on Amazon took issue with the Texas setting of the story. "I guess there are Texas people and non-Texas people and I am the latter," wrote user Phil A.

"All movies are set somewhere," Crouse said, adding that the film offers a relatable story by pitting the two bank robbers against one big bank. "Anger with the banks, anger with the way that big corporations treat regular people, is pretty universal stuff," he said.

Others were not pleased with Jeff Bridges' Texas accent. "I have always liked Jeff Bridges but I have realized that if he is in a movie and he has a big mustache or beard you will hardly be able to understand anything he says," wrote user Airborne52.

"What is the matter with Jeff Bridges' voice?" wrote user jnaki. "Most of the movie was 'mumble city.' Is it that large mustache… that makes him mumble?"

Crouse said he had no problem whatsoever with Bridges' voice. "I would watch Jeff Bridges do his 'Jeff Bridges with a mustache' voice endlessly," he said. "He is, I think, in the Spencer Tracy phase of his career where he can do no wrong."

Hacksaw Ridge: "Fake history lesson"

Director Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge" is a fictionalized recounting of the wartime heroism of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector to the Second World War who rescued dozens of men during a battle in Japan. The film garnered Andrew Garfield a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Doss.

Critics of the film complained about its historical inaccuracy, with one Amazon reviewer calling it a "B-movie war film." Others said Gibson was too gruesome with his depictions of wartime violence in the film.

Amazon user Red Rocks 2015 accused Gibson of "hacking up history" with his take on Doss' heroism. "Gibson can get away with this because almost all of these people are now dead, and most movie patrons are too busy or undereducated to care about the truth," the user wrote. He added that users should take some time after watching the film to research the true events that inspired it.

"It's just Hollywood's 'fake history' lesson," he said.

Crouse defended the film's historical inaccuracies, while pointing out that it's often necessary to take liberties with a true story in order to heighten the drama and streamline the story. "It's a movie, not a history lesson," he said.

However, Crouse also voiced one of the other major criticisms of the movie, in that it was extremely bloody. "They've made an extraordinarily violent movie about a pacifist," he said.