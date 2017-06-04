

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. pop star Ariana Grande was greeted by a crowd of adoring fans at a Manchester, U.K. stadium on Sunday, about an hour’s walk from the site of the deadly terror attack at her May 22 performance that killed 22 and left dozens more wounded.

Grande’s return to the stage at the "One Love Manchester" event also came one day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people. Proceeds from the performance will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, thanked the crowd and payed tribute to the victims of both attacks before introducing the 23-year-old singer.

“Hatred will never win. Fear will never divide us,” he said.

Grande appeared emotional as she held hands with her dancers in solidarity before performing “Be Alright” and “Break Free.” She appeared throughout the show, joining Miley Cyrus for a duet and singing Fergie's verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, “Where Is the Love?”

“Manchester, we're gonna be all right,” she yelled before leaving the stage.

Sunday’s star-studded line up at the tribute concert at Old Trafford also includes Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Take That.

Marcus Mumford of the London rock band Mumford & Sons called for the crowd to rise for a moment of silence before starting his performance with the words “Let’s not be afraid.”

Canadian Justin Bieber shared similar words and encouraged the crowd to say, “We honor you, and we love you,” to those impacted by the attacks.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also took to the stage. He opened his set with the hit “Rock 'n' Roll star” before performing new solo single “Wall of Glass.”

Thousands of fans and well-wishers took to social media using the hashtag #OneLoveManchester to share messages of support and remembrance.

Bell Media is the exclusive Canadian broadcaster for the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert. Watch the show, live and commercial-free, on CTV Network and the CTV GO livestream starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Tonight, we come together as ONE. We're STRONG & POWERFUL. Lets spread positivity.#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/kozQtAnD14 — Justin (@1Kidrauhl_Biebz) June 4, 2017

You deserve the world and so much more #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/XFu7hgxg11 — amani (@buterasriot) June 4, 2017