

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Sculpted using American black walnut, plastic ivory, carbon fibre and Italian leather, Jonathan Otter’s “Lounge Chair No. 3” is no ordinary piece of furniture. The unusual lounge chair was sculpted with only rounded edges.

“On that chair there are no straight lines,” Otter told CTV Atlantic on Wednesday. “That is a particularly difficult piece of furniture to me.”

Otter’s handcrafted masterpiece is so impressive that it has just been recognized internationally. Last month, Otter was awarded the prestigious 2016 Jury’s Joker Prize at the Arts and Crafts Design Awards in Germany.

“This is an award that includes not just furniture but art forms of all different types, excluding the visual arts like painting,” Otter explained. “So for me, it’s an enormous boost. It just gives me a lot of confidence to keep going.”

The furniture maker from Earltown, N.S. described the intricate six-month process of crafting the chair in a comment section on the Arts and Crafts Design Awards website.

“Shaped from huge planks of black walnut, I cut and artfully arrange them in their rough shapes,” Otter said. “Then in the manner of Sergio Scaglietti (who sculpted Ferraris in the 1950s and 60s), I shape the material intuitively by eye, without measured drawings.”

Otter said the goal was to design a chair that provided “opulent comfort, sensuous modernity and honours the rare materials from which it was formed.”

The talented craftsman said he developed his passion for woodworking from experimenting in his father’s shop when he was a child.

“My dad had a small shop and I had access to his tools and I often say I learned by ruining all of his hand tools,” he said with a smile.

As Otter mastered the art of woodworking over the years, he said he realized something that changed his whole perspective on the trade.

“Wood is a very sculptural material and I’d been fooled all along by the fact that I was bringing it into my shop in long, straight pieces,” Otter said. “But it doesn’t grow that way. I began to think of the possibilities of designing more with shapes and curves.”

After that realization, Otter’s smooth, curved furniture began to win awards in North America at the Niche Awards and in Europe at the Arts and Crafts Design Awards. Otter said he hopes these types of award shows and his original works will change the public’s perception on furniture’s function in society.

“In our general psyche, furniture is a utilitarian piece to be used day to day and it’s not classed as art,” Otter stated. “I’m trying one piece at a time to change that.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh