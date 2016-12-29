

Parents, looking to ring in 2017 at the stroke of midnight Jan. 1, while your kids sleep soundly in their beds?

Of course you are. But what about New Year’s morning? Betcha want to sleep in, too.

It would appear Netflix has your back on both fronts. Much like it has in the last two years, the video streaming company is providing “on demand” countdowns for kids to celebrate the joy of ringing in the New Year, without having to stay awake hours past their bedtimes. The “fake” countdowns are a win-win for everyone, Netflix says, because parents can ring in 2017 with the kids at whatever time they choose.

The customized countdowns on Netflix this year are based on some favourite kids shows, including “Word Party,” “Beat Bugs,” “Trollhunters and “Fuller House.” Netflix users just need to search “countdowns.”

But what about the morning after? For parents looking for some extra shut-eye, Netflix has created the “Netflix Door Sign,” a printable paper door hanger to affix to their bedroom door before hitting the hay. On the door sign, parents can indicate what shows the kids can watch “back-to-back” on New Year’s Day.

Netflix says there’s a “big spike” in kids content viewing on New Year’s Day. According to data, total viewing of kids content on New Year’s Day 2016 exceeded “nearly every single weekend day in 2015.”

According to Netflix, these are 10 shows that kids are most likely to watch back-to-back in one sitting:

