

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





WARNING: Spoilers below!

Although it seemed like the second season of Netflix’s cult-favourite “Stranger Things” ended with a happily ever after (sorry, Bob), the final scene featuring Hawkins Middle School in the Upside Down with that spider monster thing bearing down on it left many wondering (and hoping) that the story isn’t over yet.

On Friday, Netflix dispelled any lingering doubt and confirmed a third season of the addictive series is in the works.

The Twitter account for Netflix US posted a poll with the question: “Should we make another season of Stranger Things?” on Friday.

Two minutes later, the streaming service answered their own poll question without waiting for the results.

“FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening,” Netflix tweeted.

Here’s hoping poor Will has an easier time this go around.

Should we make another season of Stranger Things? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017